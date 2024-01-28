Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighborhood rocked by burglary spree

Montecito, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's California neighborhood has been shaken up by a spree of burglaries, and the royal couple has now received a concerning warning about their security .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighborhood has been targeted in a string of buglaries. © ODD ANDERSEN / AFP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not at home at the time of the recent crimes, as they had traveled to Jamaica to attend the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love on Tuesday.

But according to the Daily Mail, the pair is not out of the woods, as they have been warned by police that they may be the next targets of an "organized gang."

The criminals are currently targeting the area more frequently, and most recently, the group broke into a property just five minutes away from the Sussexes' mansion.

Other residents of the glitzy neighborhood include pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom, who reportedly received similar warnings from police.

It is not the first series of burglaries near the couple's Californian estate, as the property's security alarm reportedly issued six warnings within the first 14 months of their move to America from the UK, according to another report by the Daily Mail.