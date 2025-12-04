Prince Harry takes jab at "king" Trump in surprise late-night appearance
New York, New York - Prince Harry took a little swipe at Donald Trump on Wednesday as he crashed Stephen Colbert's latest late-night monologue.
The 41-year-old royal made a surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when the host complained about the popularity of royalty-themed Christmas movies.
Harry pretended to be lost as he wandered onto the stage, quipping that he'd been looking for auditions for "The Gingerbread Christmas Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska."
As Stephen asked why the Duke of Sussex would want to play a fake royal in one of those cheesy Hallmark classics, Harry replied, "You Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you're clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?"
The comedian pushed back, saying, "I wouldn't say we're obsessed with royalty."
Harry then took a thinly-veiled jab at Trump as he joked, "Really? I heard you elected a king."
The prince went on to share the ways in which he'd make himself the right fit for a made-for-TV Christmas movie with another nod to the president, this time referencing the controversial settlement that CBS – which airs The Late Show – reached with Trump.
"I'll record a self-tape, I'll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House – all the things you people in TV do," Harry said.
When Stephen denied that he'd done any of that, Harry immediately joked, "Maybe that's why you're canceled."
Prince Harry calls out CBS' controversial settlement with Trump
In July, it was announced that The Late Show was abruptly being canceled and would go off the air next May.
The move immediately sparked backlash, as many noted that it came shortly after Stephen slammed CBS on his show for giving Trump "a big fat bribe" in the form of the $16 million lawsuit settlement.
As for Harry's "king" line, the label has been repeatedly thrown at Trump by critics of his unprecedented attempts to expand his presidential power and silence his opponents.
Americans rallied in all 50 states in October in "No Kings" protests, which called out the president's attacks on democracy and controversial policies, including his aggressive deportation agenda.
Earlier this year, Trump, who has been a longtime admirer of Harry's estranged family, took a swipe of his own at King Charles' youngest son when asked whether he'd consider deporting Harry from the US.
"I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife," Trump said, referring to Meghan Markle. "She's terrible."
