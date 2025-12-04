Prince Harry takes jab at "king" Trump in surprise late-night appearance

New York, New York - Prince Harry took a little swipe at Donald Trump on Wednesday as he crashed Stephen Colbert's latest late-night monologue.

Prince Harry (r.) poked fun at "king" Donald Trump as he stopped by The Late Show on Wednesday night. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 41-year-old royal made a surprise appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when the host complained about the popularity of royalty-themed Christmas movies.

Harry pretended to be lost as he wandered onto the stage, quipping that he'd been looking for auditions for "The Gingerbread Christmas Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska."

As Stephen asked why the Duke of Sussex would want to play a fake royal in one of those cheesy Hallmark classics, Harry replied, "You Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you're clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?"

The comedian pushed back, saying, "I wouldn't say we're obsessed with royalty."

Harry then took a thinly-veiled jab at Trump as he joked, "Really? I heard you elected a king."

The prince went on to share the ways in which he'd make himself the right fit for a made-for-TV Christmas movie with another nod to the president, this time referencing the controversial settlement that CBS – which airs The Late Show – reached with Trump.

"I'll record a self-tape, I'll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House – all the things you people in TV do," Harry said.

When Stephen denied that he'd done any of that, Harry immediately joked, "Maybe that's why you're canceled."