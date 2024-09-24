Prince Harry calls for social media protections: "Our kids can't wait"

New York, New York - Prince Harry , the Duke of Sussex, has delivered a passionate speech in New York calling for action to tackle the "pervasive threat" the online world poses for children, warning: "Our kids can't wait."

Harry took part in the Clinton Global Initiative in New York on Tuesday, appearing as a star guest, close to the end of the session entitled Everything Everywhere All At Once.



He suggested the harmful effects of social media meant people were being used for a "human experiment" rather than enjoying a "human experience."

Harry, who took to the stage solo and paced back and forth holding a microphone as he addressed the audience, said there was "critical work to do" and it was a "crisis that cannot be ignored."

"We can't wait. Our kids can't wait," the duke said.

He added: "We need a better digital future. One that we all deserve. We were promised a human experience. Instead, we’ve been a human experiment."

The duke, whose Archewell Foundation launched the Parents Network last month as a support network for parents of children affected by online harm, said: “I stand before you today to speak about the pervasive threat that our online world poses to us, especially our children if we allow the status quo to remain.

"In an age where our lives are intertwined with technology, we cannot afford to only see the online world as a space for profitability, competition, and rapid growth."

He urged people instead to "come together" to ensure the digital space is one that "fosters wellbeing, connection and hope."

Harry is carrying out two days of engagements in the Big Apple on the East Coast trip without his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.