Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers hat choice at World Series: "I am truly sorry"

Toronto, Canada - Prince Harry joked about addressing the "blue-hatted elephant in the room" as he apologized to Canada for wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers cap to a World Series game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"I am truly sorry," Harry said at a dinner in Toronto honoring Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, and their families.

He justified wearing the cap as the polite thing to do after being invited to the dugout by the Dodgers owner, and added he would have "even worn a Yankees cap" to avoid floodlights shining down on an "ever-increasing bald spot."

"Well, maybe not a Yankees cap," Harry then quipped.

The duke, who was speaking at the event hosted by Canadian military charity True Patriot Love Foundation, is in Canada for Remembrance Week events.

In October, Harry and his wife, Meghan, wore Dodgers caps and colors to a seventh-game decider, despite Meghan's previous support for the Blue Jays – a nod to her former home city.

The royal pair moved to Los Angeles in 2020, after initially setting up home in Canada, and live in Montecito with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry told dinner guests on Thursday: "As for my wife, she lived in Toronto for years and has deep affection for this city, so much so that many people around the world believe she’s Canadian, so I think we can forgive a native Californian for her Dodgers loyalty, even if just for one evening."