Royal insider reveals Prince Philip's shocking warning to Harry about Meghan Markle

London, UK - Royal insiders have claimed that Prince Harry 's late grandfather strongly advised him not to marry Meghan Markle !

According to royal insiders, the late Prince Philip (l.) warned his grandson Harry (r.) not to marry Meghan Markle shortly after the two got engaged in 2017. © Collage: Gareth FULLER & Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP

A new tell-all book by British author Andrew Lownie sheds light on the surprising warnings Prince Philip, who passed away in 2021, reportedly gave his grandson.

According to the Daily Mail, shortly after Harry and Meghan got engaged in 2017, Philip told the Duke of Sussex, "One steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them."

Another book, published by royal author Ingrid Seward in 2024, shared another example of Philip's alleged doubts about his grandson's romance.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II is said to have been "one of the very few wary" of Meghan when she first began dating the 40-year-old royal in 2016.

He reportedly even compared the 44-year-old to Wallis Simpson – the woman for whom King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in 1937.

The former duke's subsequent marriage was considered quite scandalous, as Simpson had already been married and divorced twice – not unlike Meghan, who wed for the first time in 2011 before getting divorced three years later.

Despite his reservations, Philip attended the 2018 royal wedding with Queen Elizabeth.

A few years after they tied the knot, Harry and Meghan gave up their royal duties and started a new life in the US.