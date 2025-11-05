Will Prince Harry be the next royal to have his titles stripped?

London, UK - After Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was formally stripped of his titles, some palace experts are speculating that Prince Harry could be the next to lose his royal name.

Insiders are claiming Prince William (l.) could strip his brother Harry of his royal title. © Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

According to Page Six, British politician Rachael Maskell is proposing a law that would simplify the revocation of royal titles, which would give King Charles – and later, Prince William – the power to revoke hereditary titles.

Maskell first submitted the proposal in 2022, but it failed at the time. In the wake of the drama surrounding the former Prince Andrew, the proposal has gotten a new wind.

"If they pass these bills, I would not be surprised if Harry is the next one to go," a royal insider told the outlet.

"I would not be surprised if William does that."



The expert explained that though the 43-year-old is not "vindictive," he feels "let down" by his younger brother, adding, "it's always much more difficult when you are let down by somebody close to you."

The princes have reportedly not spoken in over two years, in part due to the shocking revelations from Harry's 2023 memoir Spare. Among other bombshell claims, Harry wrote that William once threw him to the ground during an argument.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, have also made several allegations against the royal family as a whole, including accusations of racism.

One insider claimed that Harry is worried about the potential new legislation, and it's also rumored that he might not be invited to William's future coronation amid the royal rift.