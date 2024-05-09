Prince Harry hit with defense from tabloid publisher in hacking lawsuit

London, UK - The British publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday tabloids said on Thursday it had filed a defense against Prince Harry 's ongoing allegations of unlawful information gathering.

© JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Associated Newspapers called the case brought to the High Court in London by the Duke of Sussex and six other public figures including Elton John "preposterous."



In one of a slew of claims the prince has brought against UK media, Harry (39) alleges he was a victim of privacy breaches through phone hacking and private investigators used by the publisher's journalists.

Court papers setting out Harry's claims were also made public on Wednesday, revealing dozens of journalists and some newspaper editors named in the lawsuit, which was filed in October 2022 and remains in its early stages.

The current editor-in-chief of The Sun, Victoria Newton, editor of The Times, Tony Gallagher, and editor of the Mail on Sunday, David Dillon, are named in relation to their time at Associated Newspapers.

Denying phone hacking and bugging, the publisher's defense also contested having hired two private investigators.

Associated Newspapers had previously failed to halt the case by arguing that it was out of time.