Prince Harry sets return to the UK, but will Meghan Markle come with him?

London, UK - Prince Harry will soon be returning to the UK, but what about Meghan Markle ?

Prince Harry will visit the UK next month to celebrate the anniversary of the Invictus Games, but it's unclear whether his wife will accompany him. © ODD ANDERSEN / AFP

The Duke of Sussex will pay a visit to his British homeland on May 8 for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, which he founded.

The organizers of the event for war-wounded soldiers confirmed the news via X on Sunday.

The flying visit by the 39-year-old, who has emigrated to California, is likely to be eagerly awaited in his home country, as it will be Harry's first visit since his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, made her cancer diagnosis public.

Whether the prince will also use his trip to see his brother's wife is unclear, however – as is the question of whether his wife, Meghan, will accompany him.

Most recently, the Suits star has regularly supported her husband on location with his passion project, visiting Düsseldorf last September for the sports competition and accompanying her husband to an event in Canada at the beginning of the year.

Meghan's absence in the UK, of all places, would certainly not go unnoticed.