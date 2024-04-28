Prince Harry sets return to the UK, but will Meghan Markle come with him?
London, UK - Prince Harry will soon be returning to the UK, but what about Meghan Markle?
The Duke of Sussex will pay a visit to his British homeland on May 8 for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, which he founded.
The organizers of the event for war-wounded soldiers confirmed the news via X on Sunday.
The flying visit by the 39-year-old, who has emigrated to California, is likely to be eagerly awaited in his home country, as it will be Harry's first visit since his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, made her cancer diagnosis public.
Whether the prince will also use his trip to see his brother's wife is unclear, however – as is the question of whether his wife, Meghan, will accompany him.
Most recently, the Suits star has regularly supported her husband on location with his passion project, visiting Düsseldorf last September for the sports competition and accompanying her husband to an event in Canada at the beginning of the year.
Meghan's absence in the UK, of all places, would certainly not go unnoticed.
Will Meghan Markle visit the UK with Prince Harry?
"We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion," the announcement said.
There was no mention of Duchess Meghan.
British media assume that the mother of two will be staying in the US with her children, Archie and Lilibet.
This is partly because son Archie is celebrating his fifth birthday just two days prior and partly because Meghan is said to fear hostility in her husband's home country, according to the Mirror.
Harry visited the UK in February to visit his father, King Charles III, after he was diagnosed with cancer.
He returned just 24 hours later, and it remains to be seen how long he will stay this time.
Cover photo: ODD ANDERSEN / AFP