Why did Prince Harry not visit William during recent trip to the UK?
London, UK - During his recent trip to the UK, sources close to Prince Harry said that he would have "gladly accepted" a meeting with his brother, so why didn't it happen?
As reported by The Sun on Thursday, Prince William still seems to be severely disappointed by his brother Harry's behavior.
"The Duke of Sussex cannot just expect to jet back to the UK and pretend nothing has happened," an insider close to the royal family told the newspaper.
"A meeting with William — who cannot trust his brother, given his repeated public betrayals — cannot take place without a genuine show of contrition from Harry," the anonymous source added.
William has also made it clear that his priority is to look after his wife, Kate Middleton, who is currently at home recovering from abdominal surgery.
Harry has since returned to the United States after visiting his father, King Charles III, following news of the monarch's cancer diagnosis. The meeting between father and son lasted around 45 minutes.
Prince William still deeply hurt by Harry's revelations
King Charles is reportedly hoping for a rapprochement between his two sons, saying he is torn over the dispute between the brothers and longs for reconciliation.
William, on the other hand, does not seem to have given a second thought to meeting his brother, as Harry has made no move to apologize.
The rift came after the many scandalous revelations in Harry's memoir, Spare, and in numerous interviews, including his Oprah Winfrey interview alongside wife Meghan Markle, where the pair accused the British royal family of racism.
Cover photo: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP