Prince Harry's high-stakes tabloid lawsuit "very close" to settlement ahead of trial

London, UK - Lawyers for a UK tabloid publisher said Tuesday they were "very close" to settling a hotly-disputed lawsuit brought by Britain's Prince Harry for alleged unlawful information gathering by two of its newspapers.

Lawyers for a UK tabloid publisher said Tuesday they were "very close" to settling a hotly-disputed lawsuit brought by Britain's Prince Harry. © DANIEL LEAL / AFP

The case, the culmination of years of legal wrangling during which dozens of other claimants settled, pits King Charles III's youngest son and a Labour lawmaker against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN).

They claim private investigators working for two tabloids owned by NGN – The Sun and now-shuttered News of the World – repeatedly targeted them unlawfully more than a decade ago.

Lawyers had been expected to make opening arguments at the blockbuster trial's start Tuesday at London's High Court.

But they instead asked the exasperated judge, Timothy Fancourt, to delay the proceedings – due to last up to eight weeks – so they could continue last-ditch talks on a settlement.

"The solicitors for both sides have been involved in very intense negotiations over the last few days and the reality is we are very close," NGN's lawyer Anthony Hudson said.

He added starting the trial could impact the "settlement dynamic" while "a very substantial sum becomes payable" once the case formally opens, without specifying further details.

However, Fancourt refused the joint request, insisting they had had "ample time" to reach an out-of-court deal.

The trial did not get underway, after lawyers for both sides indicated they would take their request to a higher court.

Barring that happening, the parties are expected back in court Wednesday morning.