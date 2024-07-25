Prince Harry blames battle against tabloids for rift with royal family

London, UK - Prince Harry , who has been embroiled in legal battles against British tabloids, said his "mission" against them partly caused his rift with the royal family, in an interview aired Thursday.

Prince Harry, who has been embroiled in legal battles against British tabloids, said his "mission" against them partly caused his rift with the royal family. © DANIEL LEAL / AFP

The younger son of King Charles III has brought a number of court cases against tabloids, which he, alongside other public figures, accuses of illegally collecting information.

Beyond the legal proceedings, the Duke of Sussex, as he is also known, has expressed anger at the mistreatment of his wife, Meghan Markle, by the popular press.

He has long considered them responsible for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

In December last year, Harry (39) secured a ruling in his favor against MGN, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, for phone hacking, which he said was a "monumental victory."

"To have the judge rule in our favor was obviously huge," Harry told a new ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial. "But for him to go as far as he did... this wasn't just the [fault of] individual people. This went right up to the top. This was lawyers, this was high executives," added the prince, who made a surprise appearance in court to testify in the case.

Harry was awarded more than $180,000 in damages after the trial and reached a financial settlement over the remaining claims against MGN.

He has also filed a similar lawsuit against NGN, publisher of tabloid The Sun, which denies the accusations. That trial is set to take place next year. Harry has, however, dropped libel claims against the group that publishes the Mail on Sunday for its reporting on his police protection.

The former British Army captain, who quit royal duties and moved to North America in 2020, said his mother's hounding by the tabloids helped motivate him in his legal battle.

"She wasn't paranoid, she was absolutely right about what was happening to her," he said. "She's not around today to find out the truth."