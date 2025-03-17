Prince Harry's immigration papers to go public – will he be deported after all?

Montecito, California - After months of demands from conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, a judge has granted their request for Prince Harry to publicly disclose his visa documents.

According to The Daily Mail , the 40-year-old's immigration papers will be unveiled on Tuesday.

At the heart of the matter is whether Harry had lied in the documents about his drug use.

The Heritage Foundation alleges that the British royal could have gotten special treatment from immigration authorities, as he confessed to past drug use in his bombshell memoir Spare, which he released in 2023.

If Harry lied about his drug use in his visa documents, he could face deportation.

The Duke of Sussex moved to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020 after the pair stepped down from their roles as working members of the royal family.

They have been living in California with their two children – Archie (5) and Lilibet (3) – ever since.