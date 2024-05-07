Prince Harry reportedly ignored by William and Kate amid London visit

London, UK - Prince Harry will return to London on Wednesday to attend this Invictus Games , but he will not be spending time with his brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry (l.) will return to London this week, but he is not expected to visit his brother William (c.) or sister-in-law Kate Middleton. © Collage: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP & PETER NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP

According to The Mirror, William and his wife Kate appear to have made the decision, reportedly because Harry has lost the couple's trust.

"Both sides understand each other's position clearly," an alleged friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales said. "William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry's memoir."

Another insider said that the Duke of Sussex had expressed a desire to sit down with his brother, but that now was not the right time.

While insiders claimed that the 38-year-old was planning to see his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, Harry's spokesman confirmed the two would not be meeting during the trip.

Harry last traveled to London in February to meet with the monarch after news of his diagnosis broke. He returned to the US just 24 hours later.