Will South Park's parody of Harry and Meghan actually hurt their reputation?

New York, New York - A recent parody of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the animated show South Park got their critics buzzing once again, but is the drama it's sparked actually worth the uproar?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were mocked on a recent episode of South Park. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced significant criticism, especially in the British media, following their Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir, Spare.

While the juicy revelations about the royal family from both were certainly good tabloid fodder, the heightened attention has led many to grow tired of the media circus surrounding the pair.

South Park, though, wasn't done.

In an episode titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour, the comedy series poked fun at the ex-royal couple with jabs at Harry's most bizarre revelations in Spare and their simultaneous requests for privacy while continuing to air their story publicly.

The animated series has mocked many other members of British royalty, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While some elements of South Park's most recent episode certain drew a few good laughs, it's ultimately founded upon a tired conversation surrounding the Sussexes.