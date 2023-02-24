Will South Park's parody of Harry and Meghan actually hurt their reputation?
New York, New York - A recent parody of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the animated show South Park got their critics buzzing once again, but is the drama it's sparked actually worth the uproar?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced significant criticism, especially in the British media, following their Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir, Spare.
While the juicy revelations about the royal family from both were certainly good tabloid fodder, the heightened attention has led many to grow tired of the media circus surrounding the pair.
South Park, though, wasn't done.
In an episode titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour, the comedy series poked fun at the ex-royal couple with jabs at Harry's most bizarre revelations in Spare and their simultaneous requests for privacy while continuing to air their story publicly.
The animated series has mocked many other members of British royalty, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth II.
While some elements of South Park's most recent episode certain drew a few good laughs, it's ultimately founded upon a tired conversation surrounding the Sussexes.
Are Harry and Meghan suing the creators of South Park?
The distinct differences in the reactions to the South Park episode from many Brits compared to that from some Americans further illustrates the repetitive nature of the criticism.
UK critics proudly declared that the episode had "destroyed" the couple, while many Americans who weighed in didn't even realize South Park was still on, and if they did, didn't seem to pay the comedy show's fodder much attention.
Of course, media buzz will always follow this famous family, but the hype surrounding the episode's insults – especially as it became inflated to suggest Harry and Meghan may sue the show's creators over their portrayal – is largely overblown.
"It’s all frankly nonsense," a rep for the couple told People. "Totally baseless, boring reports."
Though it may be fun for some to keep poking the couple for amusement's sake, it's likely time to find a more interesting joke.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection