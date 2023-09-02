New Princess Diana bombshells reveal more Prince Harry and royals drama
London, UK - 26 years after the tragic death of Princess Diana, her unreleased tapes could shed a negative light on King Charles' already damaged relationship with Prince Harry.
According to the Daily Mail, new recordings from the late Princess of Wales further suggest that King Charles' rocky relationship with his youngest son was doomed from the start!
The audio, which was recorded in the '90s by biographer Andrew Morton, apparently claims that Lady Di thought marrying the now-British ruler was "ridiculous" and alleged that King Charles wanted a girl instead of their son.
In the tapes, she says that the former Prince of Wales told her mother Frances Shand Kydd at Harry's christening in1984, "We're so disappointed. We thought it would be a girl."
Regarding the pair's "fairytale wedding" in 1981, Princess Di recalled, "It was so grown-up," adding, "Here's Diana, a kindergarten teacher. I mean, the whole thing was ridiculous."
Will Princess Diana's tapes damage King Charles' reputation?
Snippets of Lady Di's clips are set to air in an upcoming documentary. They were released Friday, the day after the 26th anniversary of the late princess' tragic passing.
Yet the audio could prove to be damaging to the king, whose relationship with his youngest son is already tumultuous.
In his record-breaking memoir Spare released earlier this year, Prince Harry slammed the royal family for their mistreatment of him and his wife Meghan Markle, plus the media's role in the pair's decision to move to America.
Harry claimed his father put his own interests above his sons', teased him with cruel jokes about not being his "real father" and Diana having an affair, and did not hug him when she died.
Cover photo: Collage: Frederick FLORIN & JOHNNY EGGITT / AFP