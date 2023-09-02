New Princess Diana bombshells reveal more Prince Harry and royals drama

London, UK - 26 years after the tragic death of Princess Diana , her unreleased tapes could shed a negative light on King Charles' already damaged relationship with Prince Harry .

New unreleased recordings from the late Princess Diana alleged that King Charles was disappointed not to have a girl when Prince Harry (r.) was born. © Collage: Frederick FLORIN & JOHNNY EGGITT / AFP

According to the Daily Mail, new recordings from the late Princess of Wales further suggest that King Charles' rocky relationship with his youngest son was doomed from the start!



The audio, which was recorded in the '90s by biographer Andrew Morton, apparently claims that Lady Di thought marrying the now-British ruler was "ridiculous" and alleged that King Charles wanted a girl instead of their son.



In the tapes, she says that the former Prince of Wales told her mother Frances Shand Kydd at Harry's christening in1984, "We're so disappointed. We thought it would be a girl."

Regarding the pair's "fairytale wedding" in 1981, Princess Di recalled, "It was so grown-up," adding, "Here's Diana, a kindergarten teacher. I mean, the whole thing was ridiculous."