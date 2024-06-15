Prince Louis steals the show with adorable antics at Trooping the Colour

London, UK - Prince Louis's antics have delighted viewers at the Trooping the Colour ceremony as his mother, the Princess of Wales, made her first appearance in public this year.

Six-year-old Prince Louis's (r.) antics delighted viewers at the Trooping the Colour once again this year. © Collage: Imago / PA Images

During the military spectacle, the six-year-old prince was seen yawning as he viewed the ceremony with his mother and siblings, and later, the young royal danced during the quick march of the Scots Guards to Highland Laddie.

In a change from last year, Kate did not join senior family members on a dais but watched the event from the Duke of Wellington's former office with her children.

The royal family later appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where they watched the flypast.

During the aerial show, William was pictured affectionately pulling Louis' ears as Kate watched and grinned, and when the national anthem was played, big sister Charlotte gave her younger sibling a nudge to stand still.

Louis has become known for entertaining royal fans with his reactions during royal events.

While during the 2022 Platinum Jubilee flypast he was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony as his "Gan Gan," the late Queen, told him what was happening.