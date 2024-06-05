Prince William gives update on Kate Middleton as new speculation grows

London, UK - Britain's Prince William said his wife Kate would have "loved" to have joined in with the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day as she continues to recover following her cancer diagnosis.

Prince William (l.) said Kate Middleton's health is improving as he continued his royal duties on Wednesday. © Collage: Dylan Martinez & Frank Augstein / POOL / AFP

Footage posted on social media site X showed William speaking to a veteran following a major event in Portsmouth on Wednesday, in which he appeared to say "she is" when asked if Kate was "getting any better."



The prince added: "She'd love to be here today."

He told the veteran about how Kate's grandmother worked at Bletchley Park during the Second World War and was one of a group of women who "never spoke about anything until the very end, adding: "It was all very secret."

British specialists worked at Bletchley Park, a small town north-west of London, to decipher the German Wehrmacht's wartime secret communications.

William's words followed an emotional show on Southsea Common earlier, where the King and Queen appeared tearful during commemorations.

King Charles paid tribute to the "courage, resilience and solidarity" of D-Day veterans as he and Queen Camilla joined the Prince of Wales, leading UK politicians and veterans at the event.