Palace insiders cast doubt on Kate Middleton's return to royal role after treatment

London, UK - Will Kate Middleton ever return to her former royal role? Insiders are now casting doubt on the Princess of Wales' post-recovery plans.

Royal insiders have revealed that Kate Middleton may never resume her former role in the family after she completes her cancer treatment. © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Though Kate's cancer treatment is said to be progressing well, an inside source told Us Weekly Tuesday that she's "re-evaluating what she's going to be able to take on when she comes back."

"She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the 42-year-old's return to her royal duties would be "it will be [based] on medical advice, and it will be very carefully balanced."

The report comes after a source disclosed that she may not make a public appearance as a working royal for the rest of the year.



While the mother of three continues to withdraw from the public eye, Prince William returned to his official duties in April and even gave a brief update on her health when he replied to a fan that she was "doing well" amid her preventative chemotherapy.