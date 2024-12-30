Prince William reveals "terrible" gift he gave Kate Middleton: "She's never let me forget"

London, UK - Finding a Christmas gift fit for a princess is certainly no easy task – just ask Prince William !

Prince William (l.) revealed that Kate Middleton has "never let me forget" his unusual Christmas gift early on in their relationship. © IMAGO / i Images

During a recent podcast appearance, the 42-year-old son of King Charles III revealed that he doesn't exactly have the best track record when it comes to gift-giving.

As The Mirror reported, William admitted that, early in their romance, he gave his now-wife Kate Middleton a less-than-ideal present for Christmas.

"I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she's never let me forget that," the future king revealed.

"That was early on in the courtship – I think that sealed the deal. It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time," he continued.

While it is a British royal family tradition to give one another more humorous and less expensive gifts during the holiday season, it seems that the binoculars were one present Kate just couldn't get on board with!