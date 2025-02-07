Prince William shares emotional reflection on his "most painful experience"

London, UK - Prince William has already suffered his fair share of heartbreak, including the death of his mother when he was just 15 years old. This week, he paid a visit to a charity group, where he opened up about his experience with grief.

During a recent charity visit, Prince William (r.) opened up about his personal experiences with grief, including the death of his mother, Princess Diana. © Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP

On Wednesday, the future king met with an organization that provides support to grieving children.

As the Daily Mail reports, the 42-year-old is a patron of Child Bereavement UK, and during his meeting with the organization, he shared some wisdom of his own.

"Sometimes the hardest thing about grief is finding the words for how you actually feel," William said.

"It's crucial for those first few years, particularly, [that] you have support like this."

A source said that the Prince of Wales was incredibly emotional throughout the visit, and when he first became a patron of the charity, he also stressed that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana, and continue her dedication to philanthropy.