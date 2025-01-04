Royals William and Kate are reportedly focusing on the kids after difficult year

UK - The British royal family has had an incredibly tough year, but they are looking positively to the future! William and Kate's kids in particular are set to take center stage this year.

(L-R) Princess Kate, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince George react upon arrival to attend the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England, on December 25, 2024. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward is certain that things will look much better for Princess Kate and Prince William's family of five this year.

It has been particularly difficult for Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6) with the dual cancer diagnoses of their grandfather King Charles and their mother Kate.

As People reported, Kate seems to want "to spoil them a bit, because it’s very frightening for children when their parents are that ill."

Specifically, Seward said that the future royal couple wanted to go skiing with their children during the Easter vacation and may have a big summer trip planned, as the family had not traveled anywhere in the past year.

She added that the royal kiddos were all bonded by the difficult situation and would get through it together.