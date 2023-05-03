Shotgun cartridges thrown at Buckingham palace spark major London police operation

London, UK - A man is being questioned by British police after suspected shotgun cartridges were thrown into the grounds of Buckingham Palace, days before King Charles III 's coronation.

London police carried out a controlled explosion after suspected shotgun cartridges were thrown into the grounds of Buckingham Palace. © REUTERS

The suspect was detained at about 7 PM local time on Tuesday after he approached the palace's gates in central London and threw a number of items, the Metropolitan Police said.



He is being held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after a knife was found, the force said.

Police carried out a controlled explosion while cordons were put up in the area.

Scotland Yard say they are not treating the incident as terror-related.

It is understood it is being treated as an isolated mental health incident.