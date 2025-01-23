Will Prince George soon break centuries-old royal tradition?

London, UK - Prince George will turn 13 in about a year and a half, which means he will soon have to change schools... and he could become the first male heir to the British throne to break with centuries of royal tradition!

Prince George (r.) will turn 13 in about a year and a half, which means he will soon have to change schools. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The 11-year-old prince currently attends a school together with his siblings, Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6), and it seems set to stay that way.

As The Sun reported, when the children move on to high school, they are normally sent to same-sex boarding schools to complete their education.

But mom Kate (43) and dad William (42) are certainly known for being willing to break with tradition.

The British media have been speculating for months about which school the young royal will go to, but there seems to be a big hint: the Princess of Wales has been spotted looking around several schools – all of which are co-ed.

Should George attend one of these schools, he would be the first male heir to the throne to attend such a school.