Sauna masters bring the heat at world championships

Voorst, Netherlands - The lights dimmed and the crowd hushed as Karoline Kristensen entered for her performance. But this was no ordinary Dutch theater: the temperature was 80 degrees Celsius and the audience naked apart from a towel.

Italy's Massimo Gelli performs The Water Doctor during the Aufguss World Championships at Thermen Bussloo, Voorst, Netherlands. © Nick Gammon / AFP

Dressed in a swimsuit and to the tune of emotional music, the 21-year-old Kristensen started her routine, performed inside a large sauna, with a bed of hot rocks in the middle.



For a week in September a group of wellness practitioners, called "sauna masters," are gathering at a picturesque health resort deep in the Netherlands to compete in this year's "Aufguss" world sauna championships.

The practice takes its name from a German term that loosely means "steam infusion" and refers to ritual preparation of a steam bath in a sauna.

"Aufguss is an art. It's a theatrical way of doing sauna," said Lasse Eriksen, vice president of the Aufguss WM competition and jury member.

The competition has been steadily heating up as 16 nations vied for the coveted title in individual and team events.

Sauna masters "have to create good steam, show style and technique, and connect with the audience," he told AFP.

"That magic moment is when the heat, the smells, and the story combine to give the audience an incredible experience," he said.

The sauna masters are judged on several points: how they control the steam and temperature in the sauna, their "wafting" skills with one or two towels, and how their story draws in spectators, Eriksen said.

"Show Aufguss" started in Italy in 2009 and was rapidly spreading around the world, Eriksen said.

Currently most competitors are from European countries, but the art form also has a huge following in Japan.