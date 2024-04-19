Netflix boasts huge subscriber boom and teases packed upcoming lineup!

Los Gatos, California - Netflix topped earnings expectations Thursday, reporting that profit and subscriber ranks grew as its heavy bet on a rich content line-up paid off amid a crackdown on password sharing.

Netflix on Thursday posted increased earnings and subscriber numbers for the last quarter, surpassing its expectations. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The leading streaming service said it gained 9.3 million subscribers in the recently ended quarter, raising the total to 269.6 million.



Netflix reported a profit of $2.3 billion on revenue of nearly $9.4 billion in the quarter, compared to a net income of $1.3 billion on $8.2 billion in revenue in the same period a year earlier.

Company shares slipped more than 4% to $581 in after-market trades, apparently due to the company saying sales in the current quarter might be less than market expectations.

Netflix shares have climbed since the start of this year, but investors seemed wary of the company's ability to keep pumping up revenue and develop its new ad-supported tier into a meaningful money-maker.

The ad-subsidized offering was launched last year around the same time as the crackdown on sharing passwords outside of homes.