Netflix password sharing crackdown expands worldwide and hits the US

Los Gatos, California - Netflix on Tuesday expanded its crackdown on users sharing passwords with people beyond their immediate family as it seeks to shore up revenue at the leading streaming television service.

Netflix announced an account can only be used by one household, in an effort to crackdown on password sharing. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The era of free Netflix password sharing in the US is coming to an end.

"A Netflix account is for use by one household," the company said in a statement.

Netflix on Tuesday began emailing US users who share passwords that either they or their non-household members will need to pay up.

Users who share passwords must now pay an additional $7.99 a month for someone outside their household to stream through their accounts, the company said in the email, which Netflix shared in a blog post.

Netflix said early this year that more than 100 million households were sharing accounts at the service, "impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films."



Netflix has experimented in a few markets with "borrower" or "shared" accounts, in which subscribers can add extra users for a higher price or transfer viewing profiles to separate accounts.

On Tuesday, it announced it was expanding the policy to more than 100 countries, including the US – its biggest base.

As growth at Netflix cooled last year, the Silicon Valley-based streaming giant set out to nudge people watching for free with shared passwords to begin paying for the service without alienating subscribers. After huge backlash, the company walked back some of the policies.

"This account sharing initiative helps us have a larger base of potential paying members and grow Netflix long term," co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said on an earnings call.