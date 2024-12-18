The best books to give mom for Christmas in 2024

In honor of the holiday season, TAG24 has compiled a gift guide filled with thrilling reads across several genres that moms are sure to love.

By Kelly Christ

Give the gift of a new favorite book this holiday season. © Unsplash/@redcharlie As the Christmas season jingles on, the epic search for the perfect gift is in full force. There's nothing better feeling than gifting a loved one a new favorite book that is tailored to their interests – especially when that someone is your mom! If you're scrambling for the perfect gift for mothers, look no further than these enthralling reads. Lizzo Lizzo shows off her new look – and recent reads – in stunning Insta snaps TAG24 has compiled a gift guide filled with thrilling reads across several genres that moms are sure to love this year!

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Malibu Rising is a family drama set on the beaches of California. © screenshot/Instagram/@paperback_pages BookTok favorite Taylor Jenkins Reid is known for her dynamic and well-written female leads, and Malibu Rising embodies this perfectly. The novel follows Nina Riva, the eldest of four siblings, as she finds herself having to take on increased responsibility in her family. Malibu Rising is a profoundly compelling family drama that underscores the challenges of responsibility and authority within a struggling family system.

Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

Crying in H Mart is an emotional memoir by Michelle Zauner. © screenshot/Instagram/@chelseaslilbooknook Japanese Breakfast lead singer Michelle Zauner released her emotional memoir, Crying in H Mart, in 2021. The critically acclaimed book poignantly captures the 35-year-old's complicated relationship with her mother growing up and the immeasurable heartache of grief following her death. Zauner's memoir is a poignant reflection on mother-daughter relationships, forging one's identity, and the unyielding pain of loss.

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Lessons in Chemistry follows a woman working in STEM in the early 1960s. © screenshot/Instagram/@sabis.shelf Lessons in Chemistry took bookstores by storm when it hit shelves last spring. This unique novel follows Elizabeth Zott, a female chemist in the 1960s working alongside an all-male research team. Garmus' witty yet dark sense of humor propels the reader through this compulsively readable tale. Now a television series starring Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry is the perfect gift this year!

The Guest List by Lucy Foley

The Guest List is a murder mystery set during an idyllic wedding off the coast of Ireland. © screenshot/Instagram/@rachelscozyreads If your mom is a murder mystery fan, look no further than The Guest List by Lucy Foley for the perfect gift! Set on a remote island off of the Irish coast, a seemingly perfect wedding takes a haunting turn when one of the guests is found dead. Every guest has their secrets, and it seems that some may just be worth dying for.



Waypoints: My Scottish Journey by Sam Heughan

Outlander star Sam Heughan shared his insights in his new memoir, Waypoints. © screenshot/Instagram/@alittlebithopeful Sam Heughan, who stars in every mother's favorite show, Outlander, recently released a memoir titled Waypoints: My Scottish Journey. The book takes readers into the Scottish Highlands, just like Outlander, as Heughan reflects on his personal experiences and growth while recounting his journey across the West Highland Way. Waypoints is the perfect gift for any mom who is obsessed with all things Outlander!