Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of December 2024

If you're looking for some new books to gift your loved ones – or yourself – there are plenty of exciting titles to pick up this December!

By Kelly Christ

It's officially the most wonderful time of the year, and if you're looking for some new books to gift your loved ones – or yourself – there are plenty of exciting titles to pick up this December!

If you're looking for some new books to gift your loved ones – or yourself – there are plenty of exciting titles to pick up this December! © Unsplash/@jessicalfadel As 2024 comes to a close, there will be no shortage of page-turners to help you finally complete that Goodreads goal. Whether you're looking for twisty thrillers or action-packed fantasy adventures, there's something for every reader to enjoy this holiday season. So haul out the holly and get cozy on the couch to enjoy the buzziest read of 2024's final month!

The Last One by Rachel Howzell Hall

The Last One marks author Rachel Howzell Hall's first forray into fantasy. © Collage: Courtesy of Grace Fell & Unsplash/@chrisjoelcampbell Acclaimed mystery author Rachel Howzell Hall is diving into the world of romantasy (AKA romance meets fantasy) this month with The Last One. This exciting tale follows Kai, who awakes in the woods with no memory of how she got there. Kai soon encounters the village blacksmith, a masterful fighter (and expert annoyance), who might be the key to her quest. Prince Harry Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning to leave the US after Trump's win? Putting a fresh spin on this viral genre, Hall elevates romantasy with a mystery flair to create a story you won't be able to put down this holiday season. Perfect for fans of Fourth Wing, The Last One arrives on December 3.

Rental House by Weike Wang

Weike Wang's Rental House is the story of married couple Keru and Nate as they embark on two vacations with their respective families – five years apart. © Screenshot/Instagram/@riverheadbooks Weike Wang's Rental House is the story of married couple Keru and Nate as they embark on two vacations with their respective families – five years apart. The vacations see their parents, cultures, and more clash, leaving the lovebirds to re-evaluate their connection. An insightful dissection of the characters' interpersonal relationships, Rental House is a subtle yet powerful read this holiday season. Rental House arrives on December 3.

What the Wife Knew by Darby Kane

What the Wife Knew hits bookstores on December 10. © Courtesy of Mary Interdonati Thriller aficionados are in for a treat with Darby Kane's What the Wife Knew. This twisted mystery turns the genre's favorite tropes on their heads as the novel follows Addison, the second wife of the renowned Dr. Richmond Doughtery. When Richmond is found dead, Addison is left in shock – because she had planned to be the one to kill him. All eyes turn to Addison as the obvious suspect, and she's forced to dive deep into Richmond's dark past to unravel the haunting truth behind his fateful downfall. No matter how many mysteries you've devoured, we promise you won't see this ending coming! What the Wife Knew hits bookstores on December 10.