2025 Emmy Awards predictions: Who will take home the top prizes?

Los Angeles, California - The Emmy Awards, television 's equivalent of the Oscars, will take place this Sunday, and pundits say the race for the highly coveted best drama series prize is too close to call.

Severance (l.) and The Pitt are locked in a too-close-to-call race for the Emmy's prize for best drama series. © Collage: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection & Max

Apple TV+'s sci-fi office thriller Severance and HBO medical procedural The Pitt go head-to-head in the night's most prestigious category, while Hollywood satire The Studio and searing teen murder saga Adolescence are tipped to sweep up other awards.

Here are four things to look out for at the ceremony, which begins at 5:00 PM Sunday in Los Angeles (8:00 PM ET).

Severance – a psychological drama set largely in the near-future offices of a shadowy corporation – has the most nominations of any show this year with 27.

The premise: the "innie" employees of Lumon Industries quite literally leave their outside lives, memories, and personalities at the door, thanks to a dystopian new mind-splitting technology.

Starring Adam Scott, the show's acclaimed first season in 2022 missed out to Succession for Emmys glory, but this year's sophomore run was the presumed drama frontrunner.

Then along came The Pitt, a quietly released medical drama that was originally conceived as an ER spinoff, and emulates much of that show's DNA.

All 15 episodes are set consecutively during the same unbearably stressful shift at an inner city Pittsburgh hospital.

Tackling everything from abortion rights to mass shootings, it has become a word-of-mouth sensation.

ER veteran Noah Wyle is tipped to pip Scott for the best drama actor prize for his performance as the emergency room's haunted leader.