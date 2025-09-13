2025 Emmy Awards predictions: Who will take home the top prizes?
Los Angeles, California - The Emmy Awards, television's equivalent of the Oscars, will take place this Sunday, and pundits say the race for the highly coveted best drama series prize is too close to call.
Apple TV+'s sci-fi office thriller Severance and HBO medical procedural The Pitt go head-to-head in the night's most prestigious category, while Hollywood satire The Studio and searing teen murder saga Adolescence are tipped to sweep up other awards.
Here are four things to look out for at the ceremony, which begins at 5:00 PM Sunday in Los Angeles (8:00 PM ET).
Severance – a psychological drama set largely in the near-future offices of a shadowy corporation – has the most nominations of any show this year with 27.
The premise: the "innie" employees of Lumon Industries quite literally leave their outside lives, memories, and personalities at the door, thanks to a dystopian new mind-splitting technology.
Starring Adam Scott, the show's acclaimed first season in 2022 missed out to Succession for Emmys glory, but this year's sophomore run was the presumed drama frontrunner.
Then along came The Pitt, a quietly released medical drama that was originally conceived as an ER spinoff, and emulates much of that show's DNA.
All 15 episodes are set consecutively during the same unbearably stressful shift at an inner city Pittsburgh hospital.
Tackling everything from abortion rights to mass shootings, it has become a word-of-mouth sensation.
ER veteran Noah Wyle is tipped to pip Scott for the best drama actor prize for his performance as the emergency room's haunted leader.
The Studio and Adolescence emerge as undisputed favorites
By contrast, Apple's The Studio – starring its co-creator Seth Rogen as floundering movie executive Matt Remick – appears to be a lock for best comedy series.
Its 23 nominations are the joint-most ever by a comedy in a single year, and it already won nine statuettes last weekend at the ceremony for the more technical Emmy categories.
In a town that loves telling stories about itself, The Studio manages to be both a love letter to Hollywood, and a searing send-up of the industry's many insecurities, hypocrisies, and moral failings.
In a meta twist, a beloved episode of The Studio takes place during a Hollywood awards show, with a running gag in which nearly every winner thanks Remick's underling Sal Saperstein (Ike Barinholtz) rather than the boss himself.
Expect plenty of callbacks to that moment on Sunday.
The award for best limited series – shows that end after one season – looks set to be won for the second year running by a dark British Netflix drama that took the world by storm.
Much like Baby Reindeer last year, Adolescence became the only topic of water-cooler discussion when it aired, for its timely and tragic examination of the impact of toxic masculinity on young boys.
It follows a 13-year-old schoolboy arrested on suspicion of murdering a female classmate with a knife. Each of its four episodes was shot in a single take.
Adolescence logged 140 million views in its first three months.
It is "inconceivable to see a way in which Adolescence loses come Emmy night," wrote Vanity Fair's John Ross. "Cultural zeitgeist trumps all at the Emmys."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection & Max