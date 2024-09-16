2024 Emmys: Shogun tramples all-time records as Hacks pulls big surprise!

Los Angeles, California - Japan-set historical epic Shogun smashed all-time records and was named best drama at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday, as Hacks and Baby Reindeer racked up big wins at the glitzy gala in Los Angeles.

Hacks and Shogun both racked up prestigious awards at the 2024 Emmy Awards, with the latter breaking the all-time record for honors. © Collage: REUTERS

Shogun, the tale of warring dynasties in feudal Japan, ended the night with an astounding 18 statuettes, becoming the first ever non-English-language winner of the highly coveted award for best drama series.



The previous record for any season of a television show was 13.

"It was an East-meets-West dream project, with respect," said veteran leading man Hiroyuki Sanada, who became the first Japanese actor to win an Emmy.

Anna Sawai followed him onto the Emmys stage minutes later with a best actress win, before the cast and producers of Shogun returned for the overall best drama award.

The series from Disney-owned FX, based on James Clavell's historical fiction, had led the nominations with 25 overall.

Showrunner Justin Marks thanked producers for commissioning "a very expensive, subtitled, Japanese period piece, whose central climax revolves around a poetry competition."



"Shogun is a show about translation – not what is lost, but what is found, when you do safety meetings in two languages, and you learn not to walk on tatami mats with your utility boots," he said.

It also won the Emmy for best directing of a drama series, in addition to the 14 won in minor categories at a separate gala last weekend.

The miniseries John Adams won 13 Emmys in 2008, while Game of Thrones had held the record for dramas at 12.