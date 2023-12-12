Bachelor in Paradise: Drama continues as final couples of season 9 call it quits

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise season 9 seems to have been a bust, as the final two remaining couples have now called it quits.

Both of the couples who got engaged in the season 9 finale of Bachelor in Paradise have called it quits. © ABC/Craig Sjodin

Shortly after Aven Jones and Kylee Russell called it quits, the final two couples who survived the season 9 finale have both split following their proposals.

The most unlikely duo on the beach came first in Monday's break-up announcements, with John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo sharing a joint Instagram post.

"With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways," the caption began.

John Henry blamed the split on "career goals not aligning," leading them on different paths.

"While this decision wasn't easy, we believe it's the right step for both of us as individuals," he added.

Shortly after came Aaron's announcement, which was shared via Instagram stories.



"Tricky emotions watching it all unfold but unfortunately me & [Eliza's] love story has come to an end," he wrote, coming it was an "amicable split."

Aaron and Eliza, who had one of the strongest connections of the season, got engaged in the finale, but the episode's updates revealed that the pair had encountered "speed bumps" in the romance — though a split was not confirmed.