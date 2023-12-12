Bachelor in Paradise: Drama continues as final couples of season 9 call it quits
Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise season 9 seems to have been a bust, as the final two remaining couples have now called it quits.
Shortly after Aven Jones and Kylee Russell called it quits, the final two couples who survived the season 9 finale have both split following their proposals.
The most unlikely duo on the beach came first in Monday's break-up announcements, with John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo sharing a joint Instagram post.
"With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways," the caption began.
John Henry blamed the split on "career goals not aligning," leading them on different paths.
"While this decision wasn't easy, we believe it's the right step for both of us as individuals," he added.
Shortly after came Aaron's announcement, which was shared via Instagram stories.
"Tricky emotions watching it all unfold but unfortunately me & [Eliza's] love story has come to an end," he wrote, coming it was an "amicable split."
Aaron and Eliza, who had one of the strongest connections of the season, got engaged in the finale, but the episode's updates revealed that the pair had encountered "speed bumps" in the romance — though a split was not confirmed.
Which couples from Bachelor in Paradise season 9 are still together?
While Monday's break-up extravaganza seemed to see both couples end on good terms, Kylee and Aven's split over the weekend was far messier.
"In the last 24 hours, I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life dissolved due to multiple infidelities," Kylee wrote in her post shared on Saturday.
Aven later confirmed the cheating allegations and issued an apology to Kylee.
Aven and Kylee did not get engaged in paradise but instead opted to exit as a couple after Aven proved unwilling to commit to an engagement just yet.
Cover photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin