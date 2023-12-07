Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale: Who got engaged, and who broke up?

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 came to an end on Thursday, bidding farewell to one tumultuous time on the beach in one action-packed finale.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - After a tumultuous time on the beach, Bachelor in Paradise season 9 has come to a close!

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 came to an end on Thursday, bidding farewell to one tumultuous time on the beach. © ABC/Craig Sjodin Picking up the pieces of brutal break-ups and shocking self-eliminations, the beachgoers began on a somber note, hoping to lift their spirits as their time in paradise winds down.

Jess Girod, fresh off her split from Blake Moynes, shared her hope of finding a connection with Tanner Courtad. But alas, Jess had to admit her feelings of failure in the final hours, opting to bid a tearful farewell to paradise, self-eliminating as Tanner followed suit shortly after. Meanwhile, an unexpected success story continued to emerge between John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo, and the pair were able to double down on their love story with a date. The paddleboard outing took a surprisingly serious turn, with the duo sharing a candid conversation about mental health that certainly strengthened their bond. The next date of the night brought another stable couple to the forefront: Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei. With both on board for a potential engagement, all signs pointed to another happy ending for this duo. Despite their long run on the beach, Kylee Russell and Aven Jones shared a tense discussion of engagement. The two were not on the same page as the clock wound down, setting the stage for a central plotline of the lengthy finale.

As happily-ever-afters started to feel elusive for many, Bachelor in Paradise alums Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin arrived to breathe some life into the troubled contestants... oh yeah, they're also getting married!

Beachgoers bail as romantic connections slim down

Kylee Russell and Aven Jones exited paradise together, with Aven unwilling to seal the romance with a proposal. © ABC/Craig Sjodin You know what that means — Bachelor Nation was played once again, as Kenny and Mari's wedding was indeed the ceremony teased in the season's many trailers. Amid the emotional events of the day, Blake stunned Kylee (did anyone know they were friends before last week?) with a return as Kenny's best man. At the "rave reception," Kylee pulled the paradise escapee over for a "girl chat" while Aven spoke with the newlyweds. Thankfully, Aven ultimately realized that he did see a future with Kylee but confessed that he still needed more from the relationship before he could get down on one knee. The admission was not enough for Kylee, who remained dead-set on a ring. The next day saw Mercedes Northup and Jordan Vandergriff wave the white flag and depart in quick succession, with Aven and Kylee following shortly after in a joint decision after Kylee came to terms with Aven's unreadiness for a proposal.

Which couples got engaged in Bachelor in Paradise season 9?

Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock got engaged in the finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 9. © ABC/Craig Sjodin Catching up with Peter Cappio and Sam Picco, the latter admitted she didn't think they were progressing as well as the other couples, resulting in the end of the road for this duo. Next to bite the dust was Olivia Lewis and Michael Barbour in a heartbreaking chat that saw Michael reveal he didn't think they were at the right spot for fantasy suites or an engagement. And then there were four! After two successful overnights, Aaron was the first to pop the question, getting engaged to Eliza in a romantic — and quite emotional — beachside proposal. Congrats, you crazy kids! Next up was John Henry, who, despite his repeated admission that his gut told him it was too soon, followed his heart instead and proposed to Kat. And with that, the second happy ending was secured, though their romance still feels far too new to make any sense. Congrats anyway!

Alas, the "Where are they now?" montage revealed that while John Henry and Kat were doing quite well post-paradise, Aaron and Eliza had hit "some speed bumps," appearing to confirm that they're still an item but not boding well for their trip down the aisle.