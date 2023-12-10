Bachelor in Paradise's Kylee and Aven seemingly split amid cheating accusations
Los Angeles, California - Just two days after the finale aired, Bachelor in Paradise stars Kylee Russell and Aven Jones have seemingly split amid accusations of cheating.
On Thursday, the dating show's dramatic finale saw Kylee and Aven overcome their disagreements about engagement by exiting as a couple, forgoing a proposal but keeping their relationship intact.
The pair seemed to be doing well as they shared a formal relationship confirmation after the show, but things took a dramatic turn on Saturday as Kylee appeared to accuse Aven of cheating on her.
"Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God, he didn't allow me to live another day in the dark," the 26-year-old wrote on her Instagram story.
"In the last 24 hours, I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life dissolved due to multiple infidelities."
Kylee asked her followers for privacy as she looked to heal from the betrayal, seeing to confirm that the duo are done.
Their joint relationship announcement, shared on Friday, has been deleted, and Aven issued an apology via his own Instagram page on Saturday.
Aven Jones admits to "major mistakes" in Kylee Russell romance
"After careful thought and consideration into writing this I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions," Aven wrote on his story. "I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close me."
The 30-year-old Bachelorette alum said he is "in an extremely low place" as he hopes to "find healing" and fix his behavior.
"Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time," he added.
Kylee and Aven had been one of the strongest connections in season 9, but the latter's unwillingness to propose dove a wedge between them before their joint exit.
