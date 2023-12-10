Bachelor in Paradise's Kylee and Aven seemingly split amid cheating accusations

Los Angeles, California - Just two days after the finale aired, Bachelor in Paradise stars Kylee Russell and Aven Jones have seemingly split amid accusations of cheating.

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 stars Kylee Russell and Aven Jones have seemingly split amid accusations of cheating. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kyleeemarie & avenljones

On Thursday, the dating show's dramatic finale saw Kylee and Aven overcome their disagreements about engagement by exiting as a couple, forgoing a proposal but keeping their relationship intact.

The pair seemed to be doing well as they shared a formal relationship confirmation after the show, but things took a dramatic turn on Saturday as Kylee appeared to accuse Aven of cheating on her.

"Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God, he didn't allow me to live another day in the dark," the 26-year-old wrote on her Instagram story.

"In the last 24 hours, I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life dissolved due to multiple infidelities."

Kylee asked her followers for privacy as she looked to heal from the betrayal, seeing to confirm that the duo are done.

Their joint relationship announcement, shared on Friday, has been deleted, and Aven issued an apology via his own Instagram page on Saturday.