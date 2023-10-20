The Golden Bachelor: Gerry Turner puts an end to feud with shock elimination

Los Angeles, California - After The Golden Bachelor saw the emergence of its first feud, Gerry Turner made a definitive decision as he selected his final six.

The Golden Bachelor's fourth episode saw the end of a tense feud within the mansion. © Disney/John Fleenor

Thursday's episode of the newest Bachelor Nation spin-off kicked off with the return of the first-ever Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, who arrived to deliver the first group date card.

With tensions rising between Kathy and Theresa after their drama in Week 4, both women were selected for the group date, along with Susan, Ellen, April, Nancy, Sandra, and Faith.

In true senior style, the group date was a pickleball tournament, much to the delight of pickleball co-captain Ellen.

But before the competition started, our next Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, made a surprise appearance to show the women the ropes!

The contestants soon showed their ruthless sides, with April even faking an ankle injury to gain some sympathy from Gerry. The final match-up of the tournament saw the "Pickleicious Paddles" of Ellen and Kathy emerge victorious.

Gerry then spent time with Sandra, who revealed she was missing her daughter's wedding to participate in the show. Meanwhile, Kathy and Theresa went at it once again, where the latter continued to deny any malicious intent in oversharing about her date with Gerry.

Theresa then went straight to the Golden Bachelor himself, who was less than impressed by Kathy's confrontations, but alas, it was Sandra who scored the date rose as Gerry gushed over her commitment to their journey — even though it meant skipping her daughter's big day.