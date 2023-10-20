The Golden Bachelor: Gerry Turner puts an end to feud with shock elimination
Los Angeles, California - After The Golden Bachelor saw the emergence of its first feud, Gerry Turner made a definitive decision as he selected his final six.
Thursday's episode of the newest Bachelor Nation spin-off kicked off with the return of the first-ever Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, who arrived to deliver the first group date card.
With tensions rising between Kathy and Theresa after their drama in Week 4, both women were selected for the group date, along with Susan, Ellen, April, Nancy, Sandra, and Faith.
In true senior style, the group date was a pickleball tournament, much to the delight of pickleball co-captain Ellen.
But before the competition started, our next Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, made a surprise appearance to show the women the ropes!
The contestants soon showed their ruthless sides, with April even faking an ankle injury to gain some sympathy from Gerry. The final match-up of the tournament saw the "Pickleicious Paddles" of Ellen and Kathy emerge victorious.
Gerry then spent time with Sandra, who revealed she was missing her daughter's wedding to participate in the show. Meanwhile, Kathy and Theresa went at it once again, where the latter continued to deny any malicious intent in oversharing about her date with Gerry.
Theresa then went straight to the Golden Bachelor himself, who was less than impressed by Kathy's confrontations, but alas, it was Sandra who scored the date rose as Gerry gushed over her commitment to their journey — even though it meant skipping her daughter's big day.
Gerry Turner's connections grow as another contestant walks away
Leslie, the only woman missing from the pickleball date, embarked on a wild ATV adventure with Gerry for the night's solo date.
After the uncomfortably dangerous ride, the pair shared a heart-to-heart, where Leslie revealed that she has been single for the past 22 years.
The intimate hot tub conversation continued to build their connection, earning Leslie a coveted date rose.
And what were the rest of the contestants doing in the mansion during the date? Oh, right, playing Never Have I Ever over ice cream, as they should.
Before the rose ceremony, Gerry took some time to chat with Susan, even giving her a rose quartz crystal in a pretty Gen-Z-esque romantic gesture. Ellen also took some private time with Gerry and shared a kiss as she dropped the Bachelor Nation F-bomb — she's "falling" for him!
Next, Nancy met with Gerry in a jarringly direct conversation as she told him that she knew his connections with the other women were stronger. The bachelor didn't disagree, and Nancy made a swift and shocking departure from the mansion.
Who was eliminated in Week 4 of The Golden Bachelor?
The rose ceremony marked the end of Kathy and Theresa's feud once and for all, with Kathy joining April (yep, that ankle bit didn't work) as the week's cuts.
With just one episode remaining until hometowns, Gerry's journey is picking up remarkable speed as the teasers promise one seriously dramatic ending to the ride!
The Golden Bachelor returns on Thursday, October 26 at 8 PM EDT on ABC.
Cover photo: Disney/John Fleenor