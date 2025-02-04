The Bachelor: Feuds erupt as Grant's girls battle for attention

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor has stumbled upon its first hint of drama as the ladies battled it out to get their time with this season's leading man.

Monday's episode saw Grant (c.) take the lead on the first dates of the season, which kicked off with a basketball-themed group date. © Disney/John Fleenor

Monday's episode saw Grant Ellis take the lead on the first dates of the season, which kicked off with a basketball-themed group date.

10 ladies were selected for this outing, and things quickly got heated when they were tasked with participating in a slam dunk contest.

But Zoe soon set the stage for a villain arc as she forfeited her throw for one-on-one time with Grant.

Sure enough, the other women were having none of it, leaving tensions high as they set off for a five-on-five game.

Duking it out for a chance to be the night's MVP, the ladies weren't to get physical, as the acrylic nails strewn all over the court can attest!

Unsurprisingly, Zoe found herself a target, with Alli Jo taking the chance to push her to the ground as revenge for snagging time with Grant.

In the end, it was Chloie who earned the title of MVP – and Grant's letterman jacket – thanks to her skills on the court.

At the cocktail party, the now-nailless claws came out as Zoe was criticized for stealing the Bachelor away.