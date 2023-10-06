Bachelor in Paradise: Former Bachelorette causes chaos before shocking rose ceremony
Los Angeles, California - Romantic connections were put to the ultimate test in Week 2 of Bachelor in Paradise as a former Bachelorette made waves before the season's first rose ceremony.
Thursday's episode picked up right where last week left off with the arrival of Aven Jones, who appeared on Season 19 of The Bachelorette (and no, they somehow never addressed the fact that his ex is in paradise with him).
As expected, Aven chose Kylee Russell to take on a date, infuriating Olivia Lewis once again and breaking Will Urena's heart entirely.
While Kylee told Will that going on the date would only show that their bond was the real deal, her words proved false after Kylee fell head over heels for Aven on their boat date.
Elsewhere in paradise, Mercedes Northup grew suspicious of Aaron Bryant for spending time with Eliza Isichei, who was unaware of his connection with Mercedes. Hoping not to repeat her love triangle history, Eliza quickly panicked but ultimately decided to forgive Aaron B. after a heart-to-heart.
But things quickly took a turn when former Bachelorette Hannah Brown arrived on the beach, bearing a surprise that would challenge nearly every blossoming romance.
Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown shakes things up in paradise
No, Hannah was not there to date, but she did pull aside a few of the guys to assess the established connections.
Hannah then turned up the heat with a bonfire that featured some intense interrogation about their feelings for their fellow contestants.
Both Cat Carter and Brooklyn Willie share their hopes of linking up with Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin affirmed his interest in Rachel Recchia but admitted he's open to exploring other options, and Blake Moynes caused some tension with Jess Girod after confessing he'd also like to explore other potential connections.
Finally, Olivia left no one surprised as she named Kylee as the contestant she'd like to eliminate.
Ahead of the rose ceremony, tensions boiled over with a Ken-style "beach off" as Aaron Schwartzman publicly confronted Peter about telling Sam Jeffries he was "immature," with Peter ultimately admitting to it.
Who got a rose in Week 2 of Bachelor in Paradise?
First up at the rose ceremony was Brayden Bowers, who picked Kat Izzo, followed by Blake, who gave his rose to Jess, and then Aaron B., who selected Eliza.
Will opted to choose Mercedes, who had previously told him she was interested in him, thus giving him a saving grace after the Olivia-Kylee fiasco.
Sean and Rachel sealed their romance with a rose, followed by Aven and Kylee.
Aaron S. then gave a rose to Sam, with Peter then stepping up as the final hope for the remaining ladies.
In a surprising turn, Peter selected Olivia, thus ending the paradise journeys of Cat, Brooklyn, and Greer Blitzer.
Will these connections survive the summer heat? Find out when Bachelor in Paradise returns on Thursday, October 12 at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: Collage: ABC/Craig Sjodin