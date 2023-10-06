Bachelor in Paradise: Former Bachelorette causes chaos before shocking rose ceremony

Los Angeles, California - Romantic connections were put to the ultimate test in Week 2 of Bachelor in Paradise as a former Bachelorette made waves before the season's first rose ceremony.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown arrived on the beaches of paradise to test the current connections in season 9. © ABC/Craig Sjodin

Thursday's episode picked up right where last week left off with the arrival of Aven Jones, who appeared on Season 19 of The Bachelorette (and no, they somehow never addressed the fact that his ex is in paradise with him).

As expected, Aven chose Kylee Russell to take on a date, infuriating Olivia Lewis once again and breaking Will Urena's heart entirely.

While Kylee told Will that going on the date would only show that their bond was the real deal, her words proved false after Kylee fell head over heels for Aven on their boat date.

Elsewhere in paradise, Mercedes Northup grew suspicious of Aaron Bryant for spending time with Eliza Isichei, who was unaware of his connection with Mercedes. Hoping not to repeat her love triangle history, Eliza quickly panicked but ultimately decided to forgive Aaron B. after a heart-to-heart.

But things quickly took a turn when former Bachelorette Hannah Brown arrived on the beach, bearing a surprise that would challenge nearly every blossoming romance.