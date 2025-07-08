Bachelor in Paradise: Sparks fly and tensions flare in dramatic season 10 premiere!

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor Nation's hottest singles hit the beach in the dramatic premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 10, promising another wild ride for the franchise's messiest spin-off.

Bachelor Nation's hottest singles hit the beach in the dramatic premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 on Monday night. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Monday night's premiere welcomed the first batch of former contestants from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

As expected, most stars came from the latest seasons – think Grant, Jenn, and Joey.

But season 10 is ready to shake things up, as the show has changed its signature location to a Costa Rican resort (RIP to the iconic staircase...) and added former Bachelorette Hannah Brown – who is offering her help in "Bachelor Relations."

The show has also taken on a notably different aesthetic – one that has already gotten fans quite up in arms on social media.

Alas, there was at least plenty of drama to make up for it. This week, the ladies were given the power to distribute the roses, thus deciding who would get to stay in Paradise.

First to properly secure a connection were Jess (Joey's season) and Spencer (Jenn's season), who shared the first smooch of the season after a swoon-worthy trauma dumping session.

Justin (Katie's season and season 8 of Paradise) was awarded the first date card, but while he was ready to set up a moment with Lexi (Joey's season), stormy weather forced everyone back into their hotel rooms for the night.

On Day 2, the group was joined by Dale – who famously won over Bachelorette Clare Crawley so quickly she cut the season short.

With that romance in the past, he's ready for new connections, and he picked Kat – fresh off a broken engagement from last season of Paradise – for his first date.