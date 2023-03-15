Conservative writer Bethany Mandel's "woke" brain fart goes viral

Washington DC - Conservative author Bethany Mandel was asked to define the word "woke" on live TV , and her response, or lack there of, has gone viral.

Conservative writer Bethany Mandel went viral on Wednesday after she was asked to define "woke," a central theme to her new book, but couldn't do it. © Collage: Screenshots / Instagram / @bethanyshondark

The fiery debate over "woke" has been stoked.

Mandel sat down for an interview with The Hill's show Rising on Wednesday to promote her new book, Stolen Youth: How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation.

In a very notable moment from the show, host Briahna Joy Gray asked Mandel to clarify what she meant when she uses the term "woke," a central theme of her book.

"So - I mean - woke is sort of the idea that…" Mandel begins, followed by an extended pause.

"I... this is going to be one of those moments that goes viral," she aptly says.

After more awkward pauses, Mandel tries again.

"I mean, woke is something that's very hard to define," she continued, "And we've spent an entire chapter defining it. It is sort of the understanding that we need to totally reimagine and redo society in order to create hierarchies of oppression."

Woke is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as "aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice.)"

According to the Amazon page for Mandel's book, Stolen Youth aims to provide "an urgent deep dive into issues surrounding the current woke indoctrination happening in politics, education, medicine, mental health, entertainment, and culture."

"These issues may seem subtle, insidious, and hard to make sense of, but armed with the information provided in this book, we now have a framework from which to fight," the description adds.

Now, Mandel herself has responded to her viral brain fart.