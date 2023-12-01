House of the Dragon season 2 posters tease "blood" and "fire" is coming!
HBO's breakout TV series, House of the Dragon, has unveiled its first look at season 2 with some stunning new posters!
On Friday, the popular series revealed two posters for its upcoming second season, which showed main stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy as Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, respectively.
Cooke's poster featured the words "blood for blood," while D'Arcy's had "fire to fire" written on it, suggesting that the once-friends' brutal feud will escalate.
Both looked embittered and fiery in the teaser posters that also confirmed that the next season will debut in Summer 2024.
The official X page for HOD also announced that the first look for the Game of Thrones prequel will drop at the 2023 CCXP fan convention in Brazil on Saturday.
When will House of the Dragon season 2 premiere?
Though warmer weather seems like an eternity away, at the very least, fans don't have to wait too long for the long-awaited return of House of the Dragon.
As a UK production, the acclaimed drama was one of very few series that wasn't affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike that just wrapped in November.
If you're not already up to date, House of the Dragon's first season is now streaming on MAX!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Picturelux