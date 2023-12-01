House of the Dragon season 2 posters tease "blood" and "fire" is coming!

HBO's breakout TV series, House of the Dragon , has unveiled its first look at season 2 with some stunning new posters!

House of the Dragon season 2 has dropped two new teaser posters ahead of its official first look. © IMAGO / Picturelux

On Friday, the popular series revealed two posters for its upcoming second season, which showed main stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy as Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, respectively.



Cooke's poster featured the words "blood for blood," while D'Arcy's had "fire to fire" written on it, suggesting that the once-friends' brutal feud will escalate.

Both looked embittered and fiery in the teaser posters that also confirmed that the next season will debut in Summer 2024.

The official X page for HOD also announced that the first look for the Game of Thrones prequel will drop at the 2023 CCXP fan convention in Brazil on Saturday.