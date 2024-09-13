How to stream the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards

Los Angeles, California - Television 's biggest night is coming up, and everyone can tune in! Here's how you can watch the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards .

The 76th Primetime Emmys are almost here, and fans can join in with the fun on multiple streaming platforms! © Robyn Beck / AFP

As the autumn leaves begin to fall, it only means one thing: the beginning of awards season!

After the anticipated MTV Video Music Awards, the Emmys will be bringing TV's brightest stars together for a fun night.

A few winners have already been announced ahead of Sunday's ceremony, which will be hosted by father-son comedy duo Eugene and Dan Levy.

Still, fans are eagerly awaiting to see if Selena Gomez will finally win for her role in Only Murders in the Building or if Jeremy White's The Bear will dominate the field yet again.

Ready to see your favorite stars take home the gold? Here's where to stream the 2024 Emmys!