How to stream the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards
Los Angeles, California - Television's biggest night is coming up, and everyone can tune in! Here's how you can watch the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
As the autumn leaves begin to fall, it only means one thing: the beginning of awards season!
After the anticipated MTV Video Music Awards, the Emmys will be bringing TV's brightest stars together for a fun night.
A few winners have already been announced ahead of Sunday's ceremony, which will be hosted by father-son comedy duo Eugene and Dan Levy.
Still, fans are eagerly awaiting to see if Selena Gomez will finally win for her role in Only Murders in the Building or if Jeremy White's The Bear will dominate the field yet again.
Ready to see your favorite stars take home the gold? Here's where to stream the 2024 Emmys!
Where and when to watch the 2024 Emmys
For those looking to catch the Emmys live this year on network television, the ceremony will air live on ABC starting at 8 PM ET (or 5 PM PT) on Sunday, September 15.
As for streaming the Emmys live, viewers can tune join in with the fun on abc.com, the ABC app, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.
The event will also be available to stream in full on Hulu the following day.
And if what an appetizer to go with that main course, don't miss the red-carpet pre-show hosted by Robin Roberts and Will Reeve, starting at 7 PM ET (or 4 PM PT) !
Cover photo: Robyn Beck / AFP