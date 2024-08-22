Megan Thee Stallion is closing out her hot girl summer by hosting the 2024 VMAs

New York, New York - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be taking the helm for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on September 11! This will be her first time hosting an awards show.

The Mamushi artist is also nominated for five awards at the event, which will be held at New York's UBS Arena on September 11.

Some of her nods include Best Hip-Hop for BOA and Best Collaboration for Wanna Be, along with GloRilla.

The VMA hosting gig comes just five years after Meg won her first Moon Person award in 2019 when her hit song Hot Girl Summer won Best Power Anthem.



This year's VMAs will feature performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Halsey, GloRilla, Camila Cabello, Lenny Kravitz, and more.

Katy Perry is also set to win the 2024 Vanguard Award and perform a medley of her best-loved hits.

The Roar artist's frenemy Taylor Swift has a whopping 10 VMA nominations – including Video of the Year – with most being for her striking Fortnight music video with Post Malone.