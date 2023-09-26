Is a reboot of The Office in the works?

Los Angeles, California - No sooner has the big Hollywood writers' strike ended than the reboot craze picks up where it left off with a remake of the hit TV series The Office! But will the countless die-hard fans of the mockumentary be happy about this news?

The Office originally aired from 2005 to 2013 on NBC and has enjoyed periodic resurgences in popularity on streaming sites like Netflix. © imago/Cinema Publishers Collection

On the heels of a tentative settlement for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, The Office writers Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel confirmed to Puck News that series creator Greg Daniels is set to reboot the show.

A new version of the deadpan workplace comedy is by no means unprecedented, as the US show was already a remake of the British original series of the same name.

The US version of The Office originally aired from 2005 to 2013 on NBC. Ten years after the premiere of the iconic show's last season, periodic resurgences in popularity on streaming sites like Netflix have ensured that it is still one of the most-watched TV shows in the world.

Exactly what the new Office will look like, however, is not yet known.

Whether it will be a revival featuring the original cast or a complete reboot with all-new actors has not been confirmed. In the case of the latter, original cast members would likely be considered for cameos, at the very least.