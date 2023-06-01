Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou split after season 6 debut: The former pair's top moments

Los Angeles, California - Though Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim swore his love for model girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk was real, it seems to have faded rather fast. TAG24 is taking a look back at the couple's top moments on season 6.

After 10 months together, Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim (r.) and his model girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk have called it quits. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jasonoppenheim

Easy come, easy go.

It seems that Jason Oppenheim of Selling Sunset has called it quits with his 26-year-old girlfriend, Marie-Lou, per the Oppenheim Group broker's Instagram story.

Marie made her Selling Sunset debut in season six as Jason's first girlfriend since his dramatic season five split from Chrishell Stause.

Alongside a photo featuring Jason and his now-ex Marie-Lou on his IG story, the 46-year-old wrote: "While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome. We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another.

Jason added, "We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."

Though Selling Sunset's viewers only saw Marie-Lou on the latest season of the hit Netflix reality TV show briefly, she was still a part of several iconic moments in season six.