Amber Heard shares big baby news on Mother's Day: "Elated beyond words"

Madrid, Spain - Aquaman star Amber Heard had an unforgettable Mother's Day after welcoming not just one, but two new babies !

Amber Heard revealed that she recently become a mom of three with the addition of her twins. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 39-year-old actor announced the arrival of her twins in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The Pineapple Express star, who announced her pregnancy in December 2024, gushed under her post, "This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang."

She also revealed the names of her twins – daughter Agnes and son Ocean – adding, "becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life."

Heard's rep later shared in a statement to People, "Amber is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family. Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show."