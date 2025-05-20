Paramount accused of "quid pro quo" in Trump lawsuit settlement as senators warn of bribery

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Ron Wyden warned Paramount it risked breaking bribery laws in its efforts to settle President Donald Trump's lawsuit.

Washington DC - Three US senators said Tuesday they had written to Paramount over its efforts to settle President Donald Trump's lawsuit against its news division, suggesting that the entertainment giant risks violating bribery laws.

Paramount was warned it may be breaking bribery laws by seeking to settle a lawsuit launched by President Donald Trump.

The trio warned Paramount Global Chair Shari Redstone that the company "may be engaging in improper conduct involving the Trump administration in exchange for approval of its merger with Skydance Media."

Trump's lawsuit argues that the editing of a CBS News 60 Minutes interview with his 2024 election rival Kamala Harris was biased in her favor and "deceptive."

It is part of a broader assault on press freedom that has seen him bar the Associated Press from the Oval Office and sue other media organizations over their coverage.

Paramount nevertheless entered into mediation in a bid to placate Trump as it seeks to close its $8 billion merger with the entertainment company Skydance, which needs federal government approval.

"Paramount appears to be attempting to appease the administration in order to secure merger approval," wrote Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden, plus independent Bernie Sanders.

Sanders, Warren, and Wyden call out Paramount

Senators Ron Wyden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders accused Paramount of engaging in a quid pro quo arrangement with Trump.

The senators' letter comes after CBS News head Wendy McMahon and 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens announced they were quitting over Paramount's handling of the showdown with Trump.

Warren, Wyden, and Sanders noted that the company had initially called the suit "completely without merit" and had sought to have it dismissed.

"If Paramount officials make these concessions in a quid pro quo arrangement to influence President Trump or other administration officials, they may be breaking the law," they wrote.

Trump accuses CBS of airing two different snippets from the same answer the then-vice president gave about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, supposedly to help her in her election campaign.

The Republican – who is seeking at least $20 billion in damages – sued last October, alleging that the interview violated a Texas consumer protection law.

Legal experts have argued that the lawsuit would be an easy victory for CBS if it ever came to court.

