Paramount accused of "quid pro quo" in Trump lawsuit settlement as senators warn of bribery

Washington DC - Three US senators said Tuesday they had written to Paramount over its efforts to settle President Donald Trump 's lawsuit against its news division, suggesting that the entertainment giant risks violating bribery laws.

Paramount was warned it may be breaking bribery laws by seeking to settle a lawsuit launched by President Donald Trump. © Collage: REUTERS

The trio warned Paramount Global Chair Shari Redstone that the company "may be engaging in improper conduct involving the Trump administration in exchange for approval of its merger with Skydance Media."

Trump's lawsuit argues that the editing of a CBS News 60 Minutes interview with his 2024 election rival Kamala Harris was biased in her favor and "deceptive."

It is part of a broader assault on press freedom that has seen him bar the Associated Press from the Oval Office and sue other media organizations over their coverage.

Paramount nevertheless entered into mediation in a bid to placate Trump as it seeks to close its $8 billion merger with the entertainment company Skydance, which needs federal government approval.

"Paramount appears to be attempting to appease the administration in order to secure merger approval," wrote Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden, plus independent Bernie Sanders.