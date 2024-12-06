Squid Game scores staggering new viewership numbers ahead of season 2 debut

Los Gatos, California - Korean drama Squid Game has reached a staggering 330 million views, billing more than 2.8 billion hours of streaming, Netflix revealed on Wednesday, three weeks before season 2 of the hit TV show is set to be released on December 26.

Korean drama Squid Game has reached a staggering 330 million views, billing more than 2.8 billion hours of streaming, Netflix revealed on Wednesday. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

This means the show, which first premiered in 2021, is Netflix's most popular show of all time.

"It took 12 years to bring Squid Game Season 1 to life, but only 12 days for it to skyrocket to Netflix's most popular series ever," the streaming giant said in a press release.

A week after the launch of season 1, Squid Game had already reached the top spot in Netflix's US ranking, the first Korean show to do so.

Following the release of the trailer for season 2 at the end of October, weekly views of season 1 skyrocketed by 60%, according to the streaming service.

Those starring in Squid Game have also seen their number of online followers bumped up considerably.

Hoyeon Jung, who portrays Kang Sae-byeok, also known as Player 067, had 404,000 followers before Squid Game was released. Now it's 17.7 million.

Lee Jung Jae – or Player 456 – had 1.01 million followers before the release of Squid Game, now it's around 4 million.

Sales of the white slip-on Vans worn in the series have increased by 7,800%, according to Netflix.