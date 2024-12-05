Netflix promotes anti-capitalist show Squid Game with oodles of merch

Los Angeles, California - Netflix is promoting its perhaps most anti-capitalist show of all with – what else – merch. Squid Game whisky, ominous green tracksuits, and Korean dumplings are now on offer !

In the Korean-language Netflix megahit Squid Game, debt-ridden people take part in a deadly competition – lying, cheating, and killing one another for a life-changing pot of money.

How is the streamer promoting the second season of such an anti-capitalist show? By selling merchandise, of course.

Retailers and brands, including Puma, Johnnie Walker, and shoe brand Crocs, are hoping that interest in the show will drive sales of products based on the ultraviolent dystopian series.

On Wednesday, Puma announced a line of green tracksuits similar to the ones the characters wear onscreen, along with sneakers and other apparel inspired by the series. The German clothing retailer created the actual costumes for the show.

"We saw an opportunity for us to be more than just a partner of creating consumer products, being able to also be in the show and be part of this cultural moment," said Puma spokesperson Alberto Turincio. "Everyone knows what Squid Game is. The fandom was just insane."

Previously, Netflix has worked with outside companies to create Bridgerton bread mixes and Stranger Things-themed Scoops Ahoy ice cream.

"The stories that are on Netflix end up becoming these cultural moments, and so I think people are excited to go along with us on that journey," said Josh Simon, Netflix's vice president of consumer products. "When they love it, they want to live it."