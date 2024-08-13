The Bachelor finds its new lead after surprise reveal!
Los Angeles, California - In a shockingly subtle reveal, The Bachelor has found its season 29 lead in Grant Ellis!
After a heartbreaking elimination in Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, the hit ABC franchise revealed that Grant would be taking the helm for the next iteration of The Bachelor.
The 30-year-old day trader made an appearance on Good Morning America in a video message shared Tuesday, where he dished on what he's searching for in his leading lady.
"I'm looking for a love that's kind and understanding," Grant said.
"Some qualities I'm looking for in a potential partner is somebody who's adventurous, somebody who's affectionate, and somebody who's loving."
Grant and the latest Bachelorette, Jenn Tran, shared a sweet connection over the course of the season, and he was crushed by his shock cut before hometowns.
He tearfully told the cameras that he is focused on finding his forever person and starting a family – a mission that he'll now have some help with!
Who is the season 29 Bachelor, Grant Ellis?
According to his Bachelorette bio, the Houston native is a self-proclaimed "mama's boy" with a passion for reading.
Before becoming a day trader, Grant was a professional basketball player and remains an avid fan of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Grant will be the second Black lead of The Bachelor, following Matt James, who helmed season 25.
"I can't wait for this incredible journey to get kicked off; it's going to be so fun, and I hope you guys tune in. Peace!" he added in Tuesday's video message.
The Bachelor has not set a premiere date for season 29, but it is expected to debut in January 2025.
In the meantime, fans can catch the rest of Jenn's journey for love as The Bachelorette continues every Monday at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: Collage: Disney/Ramona Rosales & Ricky Middlesworth