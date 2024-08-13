The Bachelor finds its new lead after surprise reveal!

Los Angeles, California - In a shockingly subtle reveal, The Bachelor has found its season 29 lead in Grant Ellis!

The Bachelor has tapped Grant Ellis to lead season 29 after the 30-year-old was eliminated in Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. © Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

After a heartbreaking elimination in Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, the hit ABC franchise revealed that Grant would be taking the helm for the next iteration of The Bachelor.

The 30-year-old day trader made an appearance on Good Morning America in a video message shared Tuesday, where he dished on what he's searching for in his leading lady.

"I'm looking for a love that's kind and understanding," Grant said.

"Some qualities I'm looking for in a potential partner is somebody who's adventurous, somebody who's affectionate, and somebody who's loving."

Grant and the latest Bachelorette, Jenn Tran, shared a sweet connection over the course of the season, and he was crushed by his shock cut before hometowns.

He tearfully told the cameras that he is focused on finding his forever person and starting a family – a mission that he'll now have some help with!