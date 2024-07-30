The Bachelorette: Jenn makes surprise early cut before her ex crashes the party
Los Angeles, California - The Bachelorette kicked the drama into overdrive as Jenn's men continued to bicker before a ghost from her past came back to haunt her.
Monday's episode took Jenn's journey for love to the scenic setting of Auckland, New Zealand, and the evening began with a one-on-one with the 26-year-old's favorite makeout partner, Sam M.
The 27-year-old contractor – who scored the coveted first impression rose in Week 1– joined Jenn for a date atop the Auckland Sky Tower.
When the two were offered the chance to bungee jump from the top of the building, Sam was all for it, but Jenn had no interest.
Sam continued to push her, so much so that after agreeing to simply walk the top of the tower, he made the decision to jump together anyway.
In her confessional, Jenn complained that Sam clearly wasn't hearing her, and it took literal tears from Jenn to get him to understand she might not want to jump.
Alas, a hug from Sam was somehow all the reassurance she needed, and she ultimately took the leap.
During their dinner date, Same revealed he was previously engaged but that his fiancée had dumped him for another guy. Inexplicably, Jenn took this as an indication that Sam knows what it takes to make a marriage work, and he scored a rose.
Next up was the group date, which saw all of the remaining men but Devin head out for a rugby match.
Sam N. embarrasses himself into an early elimination
Sam N. – fresh off of last week's cringe-worthy love confession – wrote "Jenn's husband" on the back of his jersey, again drawing the ire of the other contestants.
His aggressive approach ultimately led his team to a victory, but at the cocktail party, it was clear he was still the loser of the group.
Later on, Sam interrupted Thomas' moment with Jenn for some alone time.
The Bachelorette took him up on the offer – only to subsequently dump him (quite politely, we must add).
Marcus, who gracefully played off an injury during the match, won the date rose, and it was off to the one-one with Devin.
Jenn's ex makes a whirlwind journey for a second chance
Despite being at the center of the early drama, Devin put on a remarkable display for their date, which saw him and Jenn meet with some of the Māori people to discuss their respective cultures.
Devin praised his mom, who raised him alone after an unplanned pregnancy in college, and opened up about the lingering impact of his father not showing up for them.
His vulnerability clearly moved Jenn, and she took the opportunity to share more about her family life, including her estranged relationship with her dad.
The date was a resounding success, and Devin easily earned the third rose of the night.
But next up was not a cocktail party or a rose ceremony, as a former flame of Jenn's from back home has flown halfway around the world to meet her in Auckland and beg for a second chance.
The ex, named Matthew, dated Jenn for just three months (!) but said that the two had reconnected before she began her Bachelorette journey, and he didn't think their story was over.
Matthew then got the chance to meet her, leaving Jenn understandably shocked. He even went so far as to claim he was ready for an engagement, but Jenn revealed that she had thought the two were just friends when they reconnected.
In one extra-dramatic cliffhanger, it became clear that Matthew wanted to join the competition, and based on the preview, the men are none too pleased by this turn of events.
Will Matthew convince Jenn to take him back, or does her heart lie with one of the contestants? The Bachelorette returns Monday, August 5, at 8 PM ET on ABC!
Cover photo: Disney/John Fleenor