The Bachelorette: Jenn makes surprise early cut before her ex crashes the party

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelorette kicked the drama into overdrive as Jenn's men continued to bicker before a ghost from her past came back to haunt her.

Sam M. (r.) left Jenn unsure with his relentless push to jump from the Sky Tower. © Disney/John Fleenor

Monday's episode took Jenn's journey for love to the scenic setting of Auckland, New Zealand, and the evening began with a one-on-one with the 26-year-old's favorite makeout partner, Sam M.

The 27-year-old contractor – who scored the coveted first impression rose in Week 1– joined Jenn for a date atop the Auckland Sky Tower.

When the two were offered the chance to bungee jump from the top of the building, Sam was all for it, but Jenn had no interest.

Sam continued to push her, so much so that after agreeing to simply walk the top of the tower, he made the decision to jump together anyway.

In her confessional, Jenn complained that Sam clearly wasn't hearing her, and it took literal tears from Jenn to get him to understand she might not want to jump.

Alas, a hug from Sam was somehow all the reassurance she needed, and she ultimately took the leap.

During their dinner date, Same revealed he was previously engaged but that his fiancée had dumped him for another guy. Inexplicably, Jenn took this as an indication that Sam knows what it takes to make a marriage work, and he scored a rose.

Next up was the group date, which saw all of the remaining men but Devin head out for a rugby match.