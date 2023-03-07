The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross continues to crush hearts in his search for a "fun" love

Budapest, Hungary - Week 7 of The Bachelor 's 27th season saw leading man Zach Shallcross break fragile hearts all in the name of the search for fun.

Zach Shallcross (c) is ruthlessly breaking hearts on his quest for a forever kind of love. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/bachelorabc & brooklynwillie

It's been a whirlwind of a season for Bachelor Nation, as many try to decide whether they actually like – or deeply despise – Zach as the lead.

But after Monday's episode, it's safe to say that many aren't sold on Zach's way of doing things, which seems to involve cutting the cord on women the second they show any emotion other than the "fun" ones.



As the leading man tried to narrow down his final four for hometowns, one former flame – Greer Blitzer – that caught a case of Covid-19 following The Bachelor's own case of it showed up in Budapest to try her hand at winning over Zach's heart.

Unfortunately for her, Zach didn't feel the connection as much as she appeared to, making for an awkward hotel room breakup that saw Greer dipping out of dodge. This led to the fake emotional disarray of the remaining women in the house.

But season 27's lead wasn't done breaking hearts. In fact, he had only just begun.

After giving Gabi Elnicki the group date rose, thus solidifying her hometown date, Zach had a spectacular and emotionally gruesome date with this season's hero of one-liners: Brooklyn Willie.

However, after she poured her heart and soul out to Zach and proved that she's worthy of a forever kind of love with a one and a million kind of man, he proceeded to shut it down.